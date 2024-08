My Photography Buddy

I'm delighted to say that Charlotte is really getting into photography. She actually forgot to bring her camera with her so I gave her sole use of my favourite camera while she's been here. She's enjoyed using it and I've enjoyed using my new iPhone.

This morning we were in Hay on Wye and this is Charlotte at the top of the castle.

She's went home this afternoon, her Dad collected her. I've loved having her here. We've had fun.