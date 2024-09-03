Sign up
Photo 2073
An Unusual Clematis
It's also a late flowering one (this one is supposed to flower at this time of year). I was delighted to find it because it's well hidden by other shrubs.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6096
photos
63
followers
48
following
568% complete
View this month »
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
3rd September 2024 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
clematis
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty - fav
September 6th, 2024
