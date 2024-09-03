Previous
An Unusual Clematis by susiemc
An Unusual Clematis

It's also a late flowering one (this one is supposed to flower at this time of year). I was delighted to find it because it's well hidden by other shrubs.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty - fav
September 6th, 2024  
