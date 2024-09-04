Previous
First Day Back at School by susiemc
Charlotte is in year 11 so it's GCSE's this year. Freya is in year 9 and Hettie is in her first year of 'proper' school. She's in reception and she's very excited. The other two are not so excited.
Sue Cooper

