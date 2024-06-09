Previous
Duck decoy collection, Lake Lanier, GA by swagman
Duck decoy collection, Lake Lanier, GA

In the front hall of a lake house, Lake Lanier, GA, just outside Atlanta
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

@swagman
Perhaps a Jill of many trades, and master of none, I have been a librarian at Harvard, a professor at Emory University, and then directed...
