Statue of Dooley, Emory University mascot by swagman
Statue of Dooley, Emory University mascot

U. of Georgia has a bulldog, GA Tech has a yellow jacket. Emory a forlorn skeleton, the original likely stolen from the science lab. Go figure. Does well at Halloween.
