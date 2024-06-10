Sign up
Statue of Dooley, Emory University mascot
U. of Georgia has a bulldog, GA Tech has a yellow jacket. Emory a forlorn skeleton, the original likely stolen from the science lab. Go figure. Does well at Halloween.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
JuliaE
mascot
mascot
