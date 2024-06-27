Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
Art of reflection
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
1
1
JuliaE
ace
@swagman
Perhaps a Jill of many trades, and master of none, I have been a librarian at Harvard, a professor at Emory University, and then directed...
177
photos
5
followers
11
following
cityscape
Vincent
ace
Beautiful reflection!? or ceiling pattern?
June 27th, 2024
