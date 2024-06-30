Previous
Wall mural team getting the job done on the Atlanta Beltline by swagman
Wall mural team getting the job done on the Atlanta Beltline

Atlanta Beltline gots some of its vibe from the wall murals that dot the walking trail that loops around the town
JuliaE

ace
@swagman
Perhaps a Jill of many trades, and master of none, I have been a librarian at Harvard, a professor at Emory University, and then directed...
Jerzy ace
It's nice when you can actually see people creating artistic murals. Great find and capture.
June 30th, 2024  
