180 / 365
Wall mural team getting the job done on the Atlanta Beltline
Atlanta Beltline gots some of its vibe from the wall murals that dot the walking trail that loops around the town
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
JuliaE
ace
@swagman
Perhaps a Jill of many trades, and master of none, I have been a librarian at Harvard, a professor at Emory University, and then directed...
180
photos
5
followers
11
following
49% complete
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
29th June 2024 8:07am
Tags
life
,
street
,
work
,
people
,
at
,
atlanta
Jerzy
ace
It's nice when you can actually see people creating artistic murals. Great find and capture.
June 30th, 2024
