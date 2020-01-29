Previous
Rooftop DC by swchappell
Had to take a trip to Washington for work. This is the view from the top of one of the buildings my company has office space in. Only had my phone, so not the best quality unfortunately. You can see the Jefferson Memorial sort of center right.
