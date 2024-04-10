Previous
Totality #4 by swchappell
Totality #4

A half-second too late, and completely neglected to reset the aperture. Ugh. I guess that means I'll have to chase another one
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
Diana ace
I love it, it looks like a diamond ring 👏🏻
April 13th, 2024  
