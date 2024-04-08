Sign up
Previous
93 / 365
Totality #2
I've been away for a few days, it'll take a few days for me to catch up. In the meantime, this is what I've been up to. Probably best on black.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extra Stuff
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
8th April 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
