87 / 365
Christmas Dinner
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extra Stuff
Camera
SM-N986U
Taken
25th December 2023 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I can smell it cooking.
January 1st, 2024
