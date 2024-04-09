Previous
Next
Totality #3 by swchappell
Photo 2971

Totality #3

I bracketed all my shots, this is one of the longer exposures. You can't see the prominences as much, but you get much more corona
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
814% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture!
April 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise