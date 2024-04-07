Previous
Next
High Water Mark by swchappell
Photo 2975

High Water Mark

The beer collective was ok, but the high water mark on this wall in Waterbury, VT was shocking
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
816% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Goodness that is rather shocking!
April 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh, so interesting.
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise