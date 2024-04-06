Previous
Cruise Coming In by swchappell
Photo 2974

Cruise Coming In

On Lake Champlain. The boat looked empty to me.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Steve Chappell
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this moody scene.
April 27th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A fabulous scene
April 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture.
April 27th, 2024  
