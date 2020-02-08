Previous
I Don't Know by swchappell
I Don't Know

The tree had long, almost horizontal branches, and I was thinking a shot down one of them would be cool. Somehow, this is what I came home with. Not at all what I was going for, but I guess that happens sometimes.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

SwChappell

swchappell
