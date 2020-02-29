Previous
Searching for Duncan Williamson by swchappell
Searching for Duncan Williamson

My 8x great grandfather's grave marker is somewhere in this small cemetery. But the gate is locked, and a No Trespassing sign keeps me out. Probably should have checked with the historical society first, I guess. Maybe next time.
