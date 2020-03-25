Previous
"Move Me On To Any Black Square..." by swchappell
Photo 1498

"Move Me On To Any Black Square..."

25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

SwChappell

@swchappell
Photo Details

Joanna kate
That looks an ornate piece!!
March 25th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
@joannakate Thanks! The whole set is really ornate like that, I'll have to do some more chess shots to show them off.
March 25th, 2020  
