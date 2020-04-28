Previous
Psycho Kitty by swchappell
Photo 1532

Psycho Kitty

This was meant to be a low-key portrait of Teemu. But he was not being cooperative and not in a good spot for that sort of portrait. So instead, I present to you a still from an upcoming horror movie, Psycho Kitty
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

SwChappell

@swchappell
