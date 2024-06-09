Previous
A Bottle of White, A Bottle of Red by swchappell
A Bottle of White, A Bottle of Red

Perhaps a bottle of Rose, instead?

For the 52frames "line from a song" challenge.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Steve Chappell

Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Diana
White for me please, a great capture and edit.
June 9th, 2024  
Mark St Clair
In the glow of the moon or the sunlight's spread,
We'll share our stories, unspoken, unsaid.
With a bottle of white, or a bottle of red,
Every sip holds a tale that's waiting to be read.
June 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Cool looking image.
June 9th, 2024  
