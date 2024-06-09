Sign up
Previous
Photo 3007
A Bottle of White, A Bottle of Red
Perhaps a bottle of Rose, instead?
For the 52frames "line from a song" challenge.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
3
1
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
3233
photos
41
followers
67
following
823% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
9th June 2024 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
White for me please, a great capture and edit.
June 9th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
In the glow of the moon or the sunlight's spread,
We'll share our stories, unspoken, unsaid.
With a bottle of white, or a bottle of red,
Every sip holds a tale that's waiting to be read.
June 9th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking image.
June 9th, 2024
