Teemu, 2004 - 2020

Teemu was the kind of cat that you knew was special from the first moment you meet him. Maryanne met him at the shelter, looking for a friend for her young kitten, Tilly. Teemu melted her heart and they bonded right away. He was a friendly, playful cat that only ever wanted love, and food - especially treats and table food. He loved to lay in the sun, chase his toys or the other cats, and sit on Maryanne's lap as long as he could, or at least until we started yelling "Go, go, go!" at whatever sport we were watching. He was a great cat, and we loved him very much. Rest in peace, my friend.