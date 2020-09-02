Lunch

While in the Finger Lakes, NY, we took a drive up to Lake Ontario to see the lighthouses along that shore. While walking out Charlotte Pier in Rochester to see an unmanned light at the end, we saw this osprey perched on the rocks right next to the pier, no more than 6 feet off the path. It's not shown here, but there is a railing between me and the osprey. He stared at us, protecting his lunch from any passersby. Further down the pier towards the light, we talked to someone who said the seagulls (oh, so very many seagulls) were harrassing him pretty badly. Was glad to see him not just protecting his lunch, but having some as well when we headed back off the pier.