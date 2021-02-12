Previous
It Was A Dark And Stormy Night (Color) by swchappell
Photo 1825

It Was A Dark And Stormy Night (Color)

Or it would have been if I had paint and props and things. We took a trip to Nova Scotia a few years ago and visited several lighthouses, this was as souvenir from one of them, Gilbert's Cove Lighthouse, if I recall correctly.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

SwChappell

PhylM-S ace
Equally as cool. Hard to say which I prefer.
February 13th, 2021  
