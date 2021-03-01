Previous
Red Reject by swchappell
Photo 1842

Red Reject

Was trying to get some rim lighting, instead I just got a good look at how much cleaning my table needs.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture ...
March 2nd, 2021  
