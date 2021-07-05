Previous
Next
Captain Silhouette by swchappell
Photo 1968

Captain Silhouette

Silhouette of a small wooden figurine we have in a window. Thought I was going for completely black, but decided that I like just a hint of color and detail in there
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise