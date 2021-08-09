Previous
Barbados Other Coast by swchappell
Barbados Other Coast

The beaches at the resort are wonderful, but on this day we took a trip around the island to see the sights. On one coast are these cliffs getting pounded by powerful waves.
9th August 2021

