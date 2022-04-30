Previous
Next
View From the Platform by swchappell
Photo 2260

View From the Platform

In Tuckahoe, NJ, is a train station I've wanted to visit for some time. It's on the National Register of Historic Places, and has trains, so seems to me like a good stop. The trains are in use only a few times a year - they ran an Easter bunny trip recently - and provides a nostalgic passenger car ride between Tuckahoe and Richland. The rest of the year, the trains are parked here on the tracks and the tracks are unused - thus, I knew it'd be safe. Plus, I stayed on the platform between the tracks. Full disclosure, I did do a sky replacement since there was boring sky.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
619% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise