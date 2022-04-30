View From the Platform

In Tuckahoe, NJ, is a train station I've wanted to visit for some time. It's on the National Register of Historic Places, and has trains, so seems to me like a good stop. The trains are in use only a few times a year - they ran an Easter bunny trip recently - and provides a nostalgic passenger car ride between Tuckahoe and Richland. The rest of the year, the trains are parked here on the tracks and the tracks are unused - thus, I knew it'd be safe. Plus, I stayed on the platform between the tracks. Full disclosure, I did do a sky replacement since there was boring sky.