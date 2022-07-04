Previous
National Memorial Arch by swchappell
Photo 2332

National Memorial Arch

For July 4, we took a trip to Valley Forge, PA and hiked to this arch, which commemorates the arrival of General George Washington to Valley Forge.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
