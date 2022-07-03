Sign up
Photo 2331
Monday Night Sessions
We went to see one of our local favorite musicians, TJ Fry, at a local establishment. He has just released a new CD so of course we had to pick it up.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N986U
Taken
3rd July 2022 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sounds like a nice night out. Best wishes on his new cd!
July 14th, 2022
