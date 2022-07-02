Sign up
Photo 2330
Patterns
For 52 Frames. Not my most inspired submission.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
SwChappell
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Ann H. LeFevre
Sometimes it just works out that way. I don't think any of the rust submissions I've done this week are all that inspired either.
July 14th, 2022
