Patterns by swchappell
Photo 2330

Patterns

For 52 Frames. Not my most inspired submission.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

SwChappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sometimes it just works out that way. I don't think any of the rust submissions I've done this week are all that inspired either.
July 14th, 2022  
