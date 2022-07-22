Sign up
Photo 2350
Freddie Chillin' In July
Freddie says, "you are this far behind in your photo processing." Too many vacation photos, too many other projects, too little time and energy. I'll catch up, one day.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
2452
photos
33
followers
55
following
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
Susan Wakely
ace
Freddie looking so cool in this photo shoot.
September 24th, 2022
