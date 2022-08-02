Sign up
Photo 2361
Ken Wright Cellars
Ken Wright is one of the pioneers of Oregon wine. The tasting room for his winery is in this converted train station. Beautiful tasting room and great wine.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd August 2022 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this amazing building, love the flowers too.
October 29th, 2022
