Previous
Next
Ken Wright Cellars by swchappell
Photo 2361

Ken Wright Cellars

Ken Wright is one of the pioneers of Oregon wine. The tasting room for his winery is in this converted train station. Beautiful tasting room and great wine.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
649% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this amazing building, love the flowers too.
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise