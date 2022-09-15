Sign up
Photo 2405
Sylvester Is Not Afraid
Yes he is, he's afraid of everything
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
2521
photos
33
followers
54
following
661% complete
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th September 2022 9:36am
Harry J Benson
ace
Good expression capture
December 17th, 2022
