You'll Still Miss by swchappell
Photo 2365

You'll Still Miss

Stormtrooper tries to shoot through the crystal ball at point-blank range, while Mando watches, secure in his knowledge of Stormtrooper's ability to hit the broad side of a barn.
14th October 2022

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
