Photo 2373
Stuffed Peppers
My wife surprised me tonight with stuffed peppers
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
2
1
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
2474
photos
33
followers
54
following
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N986U
Taken
16th November 2022 5:28pm
Harry J Benson
ace
Good macro
November 19th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous surprise and well photographed
November 19th, 2022
