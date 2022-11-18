Previous
Next
Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy by swchappell
Photo 2469

Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy

From last fall. We went to see Carl Palmer of ELP and his current band, ELP Legacy, playing along some never before clips of the late Keith Emerson and Greg Lake. Fantastic show!
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
686% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise