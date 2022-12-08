Previous
Time for the Tree by swchappell
Time for the Tree

Finally put the tree up. Amazingly, the cats haven't knocked anything off of it. We'll see how long that lasts. I like starburst, but wanted bokeh, so this is a blend of two images shot at different apertures. Kind of weird, but I like it
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

SwChappell

@swchappell
