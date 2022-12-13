Sign up
Photo 2494
Freddie Has Had Enough of Humans
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2644
photos
36
followers
58
following
692% complete
View this month »
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th December 2022 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
If I were a cat I would probably feel the same.
March 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
I’m with Susan on this too lol
March 26th, 2023
