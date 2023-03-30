Previous
Next
White Snow Fountain Tree by swchappell
Photo 2601

White Snow Fountain Tree

From the spring, I'm just getting around to posting them
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great lighting.
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise