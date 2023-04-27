Previous
Next
Sylvester Wants No Drama by swchappell
Photo 2629

Sylvester Wants No Drama

27th April 2023 27th Apr 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
722% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a great close up, he looks a bit moody here. Which mode do you use for these wonderful close ups Steve?
July 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Handsome Sylvester. I agree with Diana, the light is wonderful.
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise