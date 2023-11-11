Previous
Next
Dessert by swchappell
Photo 2827

Dessert

Cappucino cake inside a chocolate cup
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
775% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Delightful!
December 8th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Sweet!
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise