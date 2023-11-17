Sign up
Previous
Photo 2780
Ugh, Bathroom Duty Again
For 52frames "bathroom" theme
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
2
1
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2913
photos
35
followers
56
following
761% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
17th November 2023 12:12pm
Dawn
ace
Well done lol
November 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s a tough job but someone has to do it.
November 17th, 2023
