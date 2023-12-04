Previous
Why, Hello There by swchappell
Why, Hello There

Not bad for being shot through the glass, I think
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Corinne C ace
It's a fabulous image! I wonder if you crop the right part off, you'd have a closer view of the bird :-)
December 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture
December 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture.
December 17th, 2023  
