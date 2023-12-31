Previous
Happy New Year! by swchappell
Photo 2877

Happy New Year!

31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
788% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot. Happy New Year.
January 1st, 2024  
Lin ace
This is gorgeous - Happy New Year
January 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Happy New Year to you Steve.
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise