Gabi Is Not Interested In Your Fireworks by swchappell
Gabi Is Not Interested In Your Fireworks

30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a sweet shot.
January 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Sensible cute Gabi.
January 1st, 2024  
