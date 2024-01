And Now For Something Completely Different

The 52frames theme this week is "Different Technique." I thought I'd try to use the Adamski effect that some others here have used so well. Due to time and weather though, doing something outdoors is not much of an option. So I thought I'd see if I could make use of a new miniature that Santa brought me. Not sure it passes muster for a "good" Adamski effect, but it seems to have come out ok