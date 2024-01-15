Previous
SS Atlantus by swchappell
Photo 2892

SS Atlantus

Cold and snowy? Must be a good day for a trip to the beach. The SS Atlantus is a sunken concrete ship visible from Sunset Beach,in Cape May, NJ.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
Corinne C ace
Great in B&W
January 16th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Haha- sounds like a good day for the sand and surf to me! Wow- I don't remember the Concrete Ship sticking that far up out of the water but it's been 2 years since we were there. Maybe it's been upended by a few storms. Great shot in B & W!
January 16th, 2024  
