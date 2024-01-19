Previous
Cardinal in the Snow by swchappell
Photo 2896

Cardinal in the Snow

19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up capture.
January 19th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice!
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise