Photo 2898
Make My Day
One option for 52Frames "Scene From a Movie" theme
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
794% complete
Photo Details
Diana
ace
Love the blue fumes!
January 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I love the smoke.
January 27th, 2024
