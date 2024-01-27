Sign up
Photo 2899
I've Got You Now, McCoy!
Another option for 52Frames "Scene From a Movie" theme
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
1
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
7
2
1
365
Canon EOS R6m2
27th January 2024 8:55am
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture Steve, it looks so real! Great bokeh too!
January 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Love it.
January 27th, 2024
