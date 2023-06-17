Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
Pittsburgh Panorama, Alternate
Per some suggestions, I tried brightening up some of the darker bits of this pano
17th June 2023
17th Jun 23
1
1
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
2753
photos
35
followers
57
following
12% complete
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
46
2636
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra Stuff
Camera
[Canon EOS 80D]
Taken
17th June 2023 3:14pm
Corinne C
ace
It is a fabulous panorama.
June 28th, 2023
