Pittsburgh Panorama, Alternate by swchappell
Pittsburgh Panorama, Alternate

Per some suggestions, I tried brightening up some of the darker bits of this pano
17th June 2023 17th Jun 23

Steve Chappell

Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
Corinne C ace
It is a fabulous panorama.
June 28th, 2023  
